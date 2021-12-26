Here’s what they got for Christmas, including one kid who will retire with £11 million at the age of 18 and another who got a FLAT for her first birthday.

Here’s what they got for Christmas: one kid is set to retire with £11 million at the age of 18, while another got a FLAT for her first birthday.

WE ALL KNOW Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and Roxy Jacenko aren’t afraid to spend money on their children.

Barrie, 51, made a fortune investing in bitcoin, art, and other lucrative ventures, while Roxy, 41, has assisted her daughter Pixie Curtis in starting multiple businesses so that the two families could provide their children with the life they had always imagined.

Barrie, 51, from the United Kingdom, openly refers to his daughter Valentina as “spoiled,” having purchased a £600,000 flat for her first birthday. It doesn’t stop there, as he lavishes her with gifts from Gucci, Prada, and Chanel for Christmas.

In 1999, Barrie and his ex-husband, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, 56, became the first gay men in the United Kingdom to have children through a surrogate mother.

Barrie “felt [he]needed to make up for the fact that they don’t have a mother in their lives” by spoiling twins Saffron and Aspen, 22.

He gave Saffron a diamond and ruby ring worth (dollar)700,000 (£500,000) when she was born.

Saffron and Aspen, twins, 21, Orlando, 17, born in 2003, and Jasper and Dallas, born in 2010, are Barrie and Tony’s children.

After splitting from Tony, Barrie fell in love with Scott, Saffron’s ex-boyfriend, who is 27 years old.

Valentina, Barrie and Scott’s youngest daughter, was born in September 2020, and for her first birthday, they bought her a posh flat in Manchester New Square, a new development.

Saffron, Valentina’s older sister, lives in the same building as many professional footballers.

Pixie, an Australian 10-year-old, is on track to retire with £11 million thanks to her mother’s multiple businesses from which she can profit.

Pixie and her mother, Roxy, started Pixie’s Fidgets in May, and the colorful popping toys sold out in less than 48 hours.

But that’s not Pixie’s only business; when she was a baby, her mother founded Pixie’s Bows, a hair accessory company.

Roxy said she set everything up for Pixie so she “can retire at 15” if she wants to, in response to her daughter’s huge success.

Roxy, who owns several successful businesses, including Sweaty Betty PR, is proud of her daughter’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“The entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age is the most exciting thing for me,” she said.

Despite being instilled with the belief that I had to succeed, I never had it.

“I got a job at McDonald’s when I was 14 because that’s what you did in my day.”

“So, I suppose…

