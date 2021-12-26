Here’s what they got for Christmas, including one kid who will retire with £11 million at the age of 18 and another who got a FLAT for her first birthday.

One child is set to retire at the age of 18 with £11 million, while another received a FLAT for her first birthday – here’s what they got for Christmas.

WE ALL KNOW Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and Roxy Jacenko aren’t afraid to spend money on their children.

Barrie, 51, made a fortune investing in bitcoin, art, and other lucrative ventures, while Roxy, 41, has assisted her daughter Pixie Curtis in starting multiple businesses so that the two families could provide their children with the life they had always imagined.

Barrie, 51, from the United Kingdom, openly refers to his daughter Valentina as “spoiled,” having purchased a £600,000 flat for her first birthday. It doesn’t stop there, as he lavishes her with gifts from Gucci, Prada, and Chanel for Christmas.

In 1999, Barrie and his ex-husband Tony Drewitt-Barlow, 56, became the first gay men in the UK to have children via surrogacy.

Barrie “felt [he]needed to make up for the fact that they don’t have a mother in their lives” by spoiling twins Saffron and Aspen, 22.

When Saffron was born, he gave her a diamond and ruby ring worth (dollar)700,000 (£500,000) that had once belonged to Wallis Simpson.

Saffron and Aspen, twins, 21, Orlando, 17, born in 2003, and Jasper and Dallas, born in 2010, are Barrie and Tony’s five children.

After splitting from Tony, Barrie fell in love with Scott, Saffron’s ex-boyfriend, who is 27 years old.

Valentina, Barrie and Scott’s youngest daughter, was born in September 2020, and for her first birthday, they bought her a posh flat in Manchester New Square, a new development.

Saffron, Valentina’s older sister, lives in the same building, which also houses a number of professional footballers.

Pixie, an Australian 10-year-old, is on her way to retiring with £11 million thanks to her mother’s multiple businesses from which she can profit.

Pixie and her mother, Roxy, started Pixie’s Fidgets in May, and the colorful popping toys sold out in less than 48 hours.

But that’s not Pixie’s only business; when she was a baby, her mother founded Pixie’s Bows, a hair accessory company.

Roxy said she set everything up for Pixie so she “can retire at 15” if she wants to, in response to her daughter’s huge success.

Roxy has a number of successful businesses of her own, including Sweaty Betty PR, and she is proud of her daughter’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“The entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age is the most exciting thing for me,” she said.

I never had it, despite the fact that it was instilled in me that I had to succeed.

“I got a job at McDonald’s when I was 14 because that’s what you did back then.”

“So, I suppose…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.