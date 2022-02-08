Here’s what you can order from the Olive Garden’s SECRET menu.

The “secret menu” at Olive Garden allows Americans to customize their meals.

Hungry diners at the Italian-American chain can ask for more sauce or less cheese if they’re watching their weight.

The website Secret Menus has provided information on how diners can make the most of their meal at Olive Garden.

Customers can customize their samplers to include more of their favorite foods.

If you have three options but only want two, you could order an extra portion of the food you want.

Simply ask your server, and they will most likely accommodate your requirements.

Diners can also politely request that their server check with the chef to see if an ingredient in their stuffed ravioli can be removed or substituted.

It may be difficult because chefs typically prepare the filled pasta ahead of time before serving, but they may be willing to provide a single portion.

Americans should not be afraid to inquire, especially if they have special dietary needs that may be met.

And, of course, employees will want to keep their customers happy.

Similarly, vegetarians may be able to substitute extra vegetables or pasta for meat.

If the dish’s centerpiece is a finely cut piece of meat, it may be difficult to achieve.

Veggies should order a meatless dish to avoid overspending.

Customers can request extra sauce if they want their pasta entrée to have a little more flavor, for example.

It’s ideal for those who have finished their pasta but want to use the garlic bread they ordered to mop up the remaining sauce.

It may come at an additional cost, but if it adds flavor, it’s worth the risk.

Cheese isn’t everyone’s favorite food, so diners can request that their dish come with less of it if they prefer.

When it comes to the amount of cheese on a dish, customers are always in charge.

If their entrée is smothered in cheese, some people may be put off.

Olive Garden is known for its zeppole, a doughnut-like Italian pastry.

The fritter can be filled with custard or cream, but the zeppole in the chain are sweetened.

The dessert comes with a hot chocolate sauce that diners can drizzle over it, but those who aren’t fond of chocolate will be disappointed.

