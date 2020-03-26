Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you’re in luck.

Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won’t have to wait long to binge-watch it all.

So, what can fans expect to see? For starters, the fourth season of Nailed It! debuts April 1. Community also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans the opportunity to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.

But that’s not all. Taxi Driver, Despicable Me, Molly’s Game, Just Friends and The Perks of Being a Wallflower are also coming to Netflix next month.

So pop some popcorn, grab a blanket and settle in to watch hours of entertainment while social distancing. Want a complete breakdown of what you can watch and when? Check out the full list below.

Series

April 1

Nailed It! Season 4

April 3

La Casa de Papel: Part 4

April 10

Brew Brothers

April 15

Outerbanks

April 16

Fauda: Season 3

April 17

Too Hot to Handle

#BlackAF

April 20

Cooked With Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

April 22

Absurd Planet

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24

After Life: Season 2

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27

Never Have I Ever

April 29

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Film

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

April 10

Tigertail

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

April 17

Sergio

April 24

Extraction

April 30

Dangerous Lies

Docs

April 1

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

April 10

La Originals

April 15

The Innocence Files

April 22

Circus of Books

April 29

A Secret Love

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Kids & Family

April 6

The Big Show

April 17

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

April 22

The Willoughbys

Comedy

April 1

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

April 14

Chris D’Ella: No Pain

April 21

Middlewitch & Schwartz

Anime

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 30

Drifting Dragons

And More

April 1

Can’t Hardly Wait

Community: Seasons 1-6

Just Friends

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon 1-4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Soul Plane

Taxi Driver

The Girl With All the Gifts

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Florida Project

April 16

Despicable Me

April 25

The Artist