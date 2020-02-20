Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2020

It’s going to be March madness alright!

Get ready to sit back and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix just announced its upcoming lineup of content. That’s right, the streaming service recently revealed the many television shows, documentaries and movies hitting its site.

And luckily, there’s a blend of both the classics and that new-new in the pipeline.

If thrillers, rom-coms or a mix of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Haywire, There Will Be Blood, He’s Just Not That Into You, Sleepover and Always a Bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.

In a nostalgic mood? The streaming service has something for you, too. Get ready to watch Richie Rich, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Hook and Tootsie on repeat. Of course, there will also be plenty of shows to binge, including On My Block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.

So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month’s drop is good.

Check out the complete lineup of TV and movies hitting Netflix next month!

SERIES

Coming March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson—Season 2

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman—Season 3

Coming March 5

Castlevania—Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Coming March 6

The Protector—Season 3

Ugly Delicious—Season 2

Coming March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Coming March 11

The Circle Brazil



Dirty Money—Season 2

On My Block—Season 3



Coming March 12

Hospital Playlist

Coming March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS



Bloodride



Elite—Season 3

Kingdom—Season 2



The Valhalla Murders



Coming March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business—Season 3



Search Party



Coming March 17

All American—Season 2

Black Lightning—Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Coming March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

Coming March 20

Archibald’s Next Big Thing—Season 2



Dino Girl Gauko—Season 2



Greenhouse Academy—Season 4

The Letter for the King



Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker



Tiger King

Coming March 23

Sol Levante

Coming March 25

YooHoo to the Rescue—Season 3

Coming March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2



Unorthodox

Coming March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches—Season 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon



Il processo



Ozark—Season 3



True: Wuzzle Wegg Day



FILM

Coming March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco



Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas



Haywire



He’s Just Not That Into You



Hook



Hugo



Kung Fu Panda 2



Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It



Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak



Resident Evil: Apocalypse



Resident Evil: Extinction



Richie Rich

Semi-Pro



Sleepover



Space Jam

The Gift



The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

There Will Be Blood



Tootsie

Valentine’s Day



ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Coming March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Coming March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Coming March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Spenser Confidential



Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City



Coming March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Coming March 10

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Coming March 11

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Coming March 13

Go Karts



Lost Girls



Women of the Night

Coming March 15

Aftermath

Coming March 16

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Coming March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy



Coming March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Coming March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story



Buddi



Maska



The Platform



Ultras



Coming March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution



Curtiz



The Occupant (Hogar)



Signs



Coming March 26

Blood Father



Coming March 27

The Decline

Killing Them Softly



There’s Something in the Water



Uncorked

So get your popcorn and cozy clothes ready for all the goodness that’s about to hit Netflix next month!