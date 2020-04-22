Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Already binge-watched your favorite shows on Netflix? Never fear! New movies and TV shows are about to appear.
That’s right! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted a “sneak peek” at some of the films and television series coming to its platform this May. Whether viewers are in the mood for a family flick or a moving drama, they’ll be able to find it all on Netflix.
For instance, they can kick off the month by watching both the classic movie Back to the Future and the highly anticipated new mini-series Hollywood on May 1. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s creation features a star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor are just a few of the celebrities who appear in the show.
If subscribers want to watch a bit of comedy, they can check out Jerry Seinfeld‘s stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill or Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani‘s rom-com The Lovebirds—which are out May 5 and May 22, respectively.
They can also catch up on a few projects they missed during award show season. For instance, Uncut Gems becomes available on Netflix starting May 25. Adam Sandler received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in the film and many were disappointed to see he was shut out from the 2020 Oscars nominations. Or, fans can stream Dead to Me: Season 2. As fans will recall, Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series in 2019.
To see what else is coming to Netflix next month, check out the list below.
Series
May 1
Hollywood
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 8
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
Restaurants on The Edge: Season 2
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
May 15
Magic for Humans: Season 3
White Lines
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Sweet Magnolias
May 22
History 101
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Control Z
May 29
Space Force
Film
May 1
The Half of It
All Day and a Night
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Interactive Special)
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 22
The Lovebirds
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
Docs
May 11
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
May 29
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Anime
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 28
Dorohedoro
Kids and Family
May 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
May 8
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey a Tool Belt
The Hollow: Season 2
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
May 15
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
Comedy
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
And More
May 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Jarhead
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Reckoning: Season 1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Patriot
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 16
Public Enemies
May 19
Trumbo
May 20
The Flash: Season 6
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Uncut Gems
May 27
The Lincoln Lawyer
Coming Soon
Supergirl: Season 5
Blood & Water