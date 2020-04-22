Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Already binge-watched your favorite shows on Netflix? Never fear! New movies and TV shows are about to appear.

That’s right! On Wednesday, the streaming giant tweeted a “sneak peek” at some of the films and television series coming to its platform this May. Whether viewers are in the mood for a family flick or a moving drama, they’ll be able to find it all on Netflix.

For instance, they can kick off the month by watching both the classic movie Back to the Future and the highly anticipated new mini-series Hollywood on May 1. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s creation features a star-studded cast. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope and Holland Taylor are just a few of the celebrities who appear in the show.

If subscribers want to watch a bit of comedy, they can check out Jerry Seinfeld‘s stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill or Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani‘s rom-com The Lovebirds—which are out May 5 and May 22, respectively.

They can also catch up on a few projects they missed during award show season. For instance, Uncut Gems becomes available on Netflix starting May 25. Adam Sandler received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in the film and many were disappointed to see he was shut out from the 2020 Oscars nominations. Or, fans can stream Dead to Me: Season 2. As fans will recall, Christina Applegate received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series in 2019.

To see what else is coming to Netflix next month, check out the list below.

Series

May 1

Hollywood

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 8

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

Restaurants on The Edge: Season 2

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

May 15

Magic for Humans: Season 3

White Lines

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Sweet Magnolias

May 22

History 101

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Control Z

May 29

Space Force

Film

May 1

The Half of It

All Day and a Night

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend (Interactive Special)



May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 22

The Lovebirds

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

Docs

May 11

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

May 29

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Anime

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 28

Dorohedoro

Kids and Family

May 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 8

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey a Tool Belt

The Hollow: Season 2

May 12

True: Terrific Tales

May 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

Comedy

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

And More

May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Jarhead

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Reckoning: Season 1

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Patriot

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 16

Public Enemies



May 19

Trumbo

May 20

The Flash: Season 6

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Uncut Gems

May 27

The Lincoln Lawyer

Coming Soon

Supergirl: Season 5

Blood & Water