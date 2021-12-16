Here’s Where You’ve Seen Dr. on ‘Chicago Med’ Season 7

Season 7 of Chicago Med introduced several new characters to the medical drama’s cast, including Avery Quinn (Johanna Braddy) and Dr.

Guy Lockard (Dylan Scott).

After her daughter was admitted to the hospital, Pamela Blake appeared in Episode 5.

Dr. Blake viewed Blake as a mentor.

Crockett Marcel has since become a regular character on Chicago Med.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blake’s actor and where you’ve most likely seen her before.

As Dr. Sarah Rafferty, Sarah Rafferty joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 7 as a new addition to the series.

Blake works at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as a gifted transplant surgeon.

While Crockett is treating her daughter Avery, Blake and Crockett butt heads.

Blake, on the other hand, later began mentoring Crockett, and the two kissed in the season finale.

Fans of Chicago Med will recognize Rafferty.

Six Feet Under, CSI: Miami, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Bones, and Grey’s Anatomy are among the TV shows in which the actor has appeared.

According to IMDb, the actor also helps important organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association and The Brain Project.

In the legal drama series Suits, Rafferty played Donna Paulsen.

Harvey Reginald Spencer’s secretary and confidante was Donna.

In season 9, the two developed a romantic interest and eventually married.

Donna goes to work for Louis Litt for a short time before returning to Harvey.

Donna eventually rises to the position of COO at Pearson Spector Litt.

Her sharp wit benefits those around her, as she is a very intelligent character.

According to Looper, Rafferty appeared in every episode of Suits and became close friends with co-star Megan Markle on set.

Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty of Suits discuss Darvey's "beautiful" finale fate

Tremors is a long-running video game franchise.

The story revolves around a small town that must defend itself against giant worm-like creatures in the first film.

According to tvdb, there were a total of seven films made from the series.

Tremors, a short-lived Syfy TV series based on the original films, premiered in 2003.

Dr. Rafferty was portrayed by Rafferty.

The early 2000s show featured Casey Matthews in three episodes.

Unfortunately, after only one season, the show was canceled.

The importance of Blake’s role in Chicago Med Season 7 is growing…

