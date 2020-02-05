Here’s Why Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules Bachelorette Party Ended in Tears

This isn’t how Brittany Cartwright expected her bachelorette party to end up.

Jax Taylor‘s fiancée is left in tears in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules. The clip sees Brittany in Miami celebrating her bachelorette party with all her Pump Rules girlfriends when their night of partying takes a turn for the worse.

“So, you’re probably wondering how we all ended up here. Let’s start from the beginning,” Stassi Schroeder explains setting up a rewind montage. Stassi says the group was out partying at a Miami nightclub when something triggered Brittany. “And then all of the VIP hosts come and they have this sign that says, ‘Don’t do it, Brittany.’ At first, Brittany was laughing at the sign, but then, because of Kristen, Brittany started to think this was some big elaborate setup that the club did to make fun of her and Jax.”

Cut to Kristen Doute telling Brittany in the club, “That is so tacky and so rude. It wasn’t f–king OK that they did that tonight.”

“And that’s how we ended up back here drunk, crying in our wedding dresses,” Stassi adds as the ladies are trying to calm Brittany down back at their hotel.

“I have to hear it every single day, people telling me that they don’t like me, they don’t like Jax, they don’t like us together,” Brittany cries. “So the last thing that I wanted was to come on my bachelorette party and have to go out and a f–king sign say, ‘Don’t do it, Brittany.'”

The emotional bride-to-be explains the joke made her feels like a “piece of s–t.” Ariana Maddix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent all try to convince Brittany it wasn’t personal, but she’s too overcome with emotion to hear them out.

Check out the dramatic moment above!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo.

