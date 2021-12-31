Here are some of the reasons why fans of ‘General Hospital’ want Carly to leave Sonny for good.

Here are the reasons why fans of ‘General Hospital’ want Carly to leave Sonny for good.

The General Hospital power couple Carly and Sonny have called it quits.

Thanks to Willow and Scotty, everyone and their mother in Port Charles knows about Nina’s affair with Sonny (as “Mike” of course) in Nixon Falls.

Carly didn’t seem to be able to cross that bridge.

Some General Hospital viewers want things to stay the same now that the super-couple is no longer on the show.

But why is this the case?

General Hospital’s ‘CarSon’ (Carly and Sonny) would split for good sooner rather than later, according to SoapHub, before the fateful day.

In fact, fans polled in November 2021 preferred the “earlier” part of the breakup to the “later” part.

Carly deserves an explanation from Willow.

Carly deserves an explanation from Willow.

“For the time being, you’re okay with them breaking up and retreating to their respective corners.”

They won’t see each other again until they’re reunited.

They’ve done it before, and now they’re doing it again.

“It would be a disappointment if the pattern ever changed.”

In any case, it does not appear that this is a “forever split.”

So, why was their breakup so heartbreaking to so many fans?

The “CarSon” ship has been a fixture on General Hospital for years.

Sarah Brown played Carly at first.

The next two people to be revealed were Tamara Braun (who currently plays Ava on Days of Our Lives) and Jennifer Bransford.

Laura Wright has been playing Carly since 2005.

Because of the length of the relationship, many show fans are dissatisfied.

Fans who had been devastated by the infamous shipwreck were consoled by Maurice Benard, who played Sonny for the first and, hopefully, last time.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Sometimes we just have to take another journey.”

“It might be unpleasant, but who knows, it could be worthwhile.”

Sometimes we simply must embark on a new journey, one that may be uncomfortable but ultimately rewarding.

On the other hand, some General Hospital viewers were overjoyed that Sonny and Carly’s relationship was finally over.

“For a change, you should seriously consider Carly and Sam being completely single…

