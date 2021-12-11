Here’s Why ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Deserve a Japril Spinoff

Here’s Why Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Want a Japril Spinoff – And Why They Deserve It

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) are without a doubt one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most adored couples.

The two have been friends since their early medical careers as interns at Mercy West Hospital.

They couldn’t get enough of each other after a chance encounter before their board exams.

Fans couldn’t get enough of their cute yet complicated romance, despite their on-again, off-again relationship on-screen.

Since Jackson’s departure from Seattle with April in Season 17, fans have been clamoring for a possible Japril spinoff.

Here’s why fans have been clamoring for a Japril spinoff, and they’ve gotten it.

Chandra Wilson, star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ once revealed one reason why she chose to play Dr.

Bailey was a thorn in my side.

Jackson left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to run the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston during Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Jackson left Seattle to make a change in medicine after witnessing racial inequalities in the healthcare system, which were exacerbated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He did not, however, leave on his own.

April, his ex-wife, was reunited with him.

She decided to accompany him now that she was divorced.

Finally, they leave Seattle with their daughter and embark on a mission to assist underserved communities.

Kate Walsh talks about her ’emotional’ return to the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Fans had one lingering question about Jackson and April after they left Seattle to help impoverished communities obtain better medical care: would they end up together? While the ending was fairly open-ended, it still left fans wanting more and perhaps a continuation of their story.

April and Jackson’s love for one another was undeniable, despite their love story’s flaws.

Fans wanted a redemption arc for the couple after they lost a child and had a failed marriage.

While the two spent the majority of the show apart, fans wanted to know if they truly had a happy ending.

While there are no plans for a Japril spinoff, we can continue to fantasize, right?

Jesse Williams sat down with TVLine after leaving the medical drama to discuss his character’s ending.

When asked if there will be a spinoff focusing on Jackson, April, and their daughter in Boston, the actor said…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.