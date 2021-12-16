Here’s why I love a ‘tacky’ Christmas: I have 2k fairy lights, a Santa Stop Here sign, and have spent hundreds on my child.

Here’s why I love a ‘tacky’ Christmas: I have 2,000 fairy lights, a Santa Stop Here sign, and have spent hundreds on my child.

Earlier this week, etiquette expert William Hanson sparked outrage when he claimed that all of our favorite Christmas traditions are ‘tacky.’

William went all out, from Santa Claus to Winter Wonderland and gonks.

Katie Lee, 30, a decorator from Hartlepool, County Durham, is one of the mothers who disagrees.

She lives with her husband, fellow decorator Michael, 37, and their eight-year-old son Bobby.

She now responds to William’s claim that her Christmas is ordinary…

The 2,000 multicolored fairy lights dazzled my living room when I flipped the switch on the plug.

Gunks grinned and Father Christmas figurines stood regally in the red, blue, pink, and orange light.

Meanwhile, Wham’s Last Christmas, flanked by Slade’s Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday and Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas, blared cheerfully from the stereo.

There were piles (and I mean piles) of gifts for my eight-year-old son, Bobby, under the tree, which I photographed for yet another Facebook post.

My 37-year-old husband and I lavish hundreds of dollars on him, but he isn’t spoiled; anything he doesn’t like, he gives to children who receive fewer gifts.

Last year, he was overjoyed to receive his 43-inch flatscreen television, Xbox Series X, Turtle Beach Gaming Headset, Soundbar, and a few hundred pounds worth of computer games.

For me, Christmas begins in mid-November, when we decorate the tree as a family.

We make a day of it, sipping hot chocolate and munching on reindeer-shaped biscuits as we untangle our massive array of lights.

We’ve amassed enough decorations over the years that we only need to spend £80 on a freshly cut Christmas tree every November.

We went all out even last year, when lockdown meant we couldn’t see our friends and family and we were just the three of us.

I proudly displayed my Santa Stop Here sign on the lawn and tied a ribbon bow around my door, making sure to use a stretchy material so my postman could easily access the letterbox.

My numerous Santa Claus statues were placed on every available surface, and on the big day, I wrapped the living room door in wrapping paper so Bobby could jump through it before unwrapping his gifts.

I openly declare that I celebrate Christmas in the most extravagant manner possible, with plenty of food, shopping, gifts, and treats.

And it isn’t tacky in my opinion.

In fact, I’d go so far as to call so-called “etiquette expert” William Hanson a full-fledged Grinch (although even the Grinch learned to…

