Here’s Why Newcomer Brett Dalton Looks So Familiar in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

Season 10 of Chicago Fire saw the departure of a major character who had been a part of the show since its inception.

To the dismay of many fans, Jesse Spencer retired from his role as Matt Casey for good.

Initially, it appeared that Stella Kidd would take over as the new lieutenant of Truck 81.

She has been absent from Firehouse 51, however, in order to run her Girls on Fire program.

Meanwhile, temporary lieutenant Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) was added to the team.

You’ve most likely seen actor Brett Dalton before in this location.

Jason Pelham, played by Dalton, joined Chicago Fire Season 10 as a stand-in lieutenant for Matt Casey.

Pelham is a tightwad who butts heads with Blake Gallo almost immediately.

Pelham has worked at a number of fire stations over the last couple of years, as Mouch and Herrmann discover in the episode “What Happened at Whiskey Point.”

Chief Boden confronts Pelham about the constant changes after the two men express their displeasure.

Pelham has also been suspended from multiple firehouses, which he refuses to explain.

Boden eventually learns that Pelham was dismissed from his first fire station after punching his commanding officer in the face.

Shortly after that, the commanding officer resigned.

Despite the fact that Pelham never explains what happened, Boden chooses to ignore Pelham’s complicated past.

Due to Stella Kidd’s prolonged absence, he offers Pelham the position of permanent lieutenant on Truck 81, which he accepts.

Dalton appears to be a familiar face to viewers of Chicago Fire Season 10.

The 38-year-old actor earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale University, according to IMDb.

He was in class with Lupita Nyong’o, the Oscar winner for Best Actress.

Dalton went on to make guest appearances on shows like Blue Bloods and Army Wives after that.

Dalton is best known for his portrayal of Grant Ward in the ABC television series Agents of SHIELD, which is based on the Marvel comics.

Ward is a Hydra agent who works as a sleeper agent within SHIELD.

Ward grew up in a tumultuous environment.

After attempting to murder his abusive older brother Christian, he is recruited by Hydra.

Grant is eventually revealed to be Hydra and transforms into…

