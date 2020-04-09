Here’s Why Selena Gomez’s New Music Might Be About The Weeknd

Is Selena Gomez‘s new music inspired by her same old love?

On Thursday, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer released the deluxe version of her album Rare, which features three new songs: “Boyfriend,” “She,” and “Souvenir.” After debuting the tracks, fans were quick to point out that “Souvenir” contained several references to her relationship with The Weeknd, whom she dated for 10 months back in 2017.

At the time of their split, a source close to the former couple shared with E! News that it was “more of a mutual break up” and that “they were distant because of work.” And, if the “Starboy” singer was the inspiration behind the new song, then it appears that the musicians did end things on good terms. In “Souvenir,” the “Look At Her Now” singer looks back at a past relationship with a sense of longing and nostalgia.

Here are the clues that point towards it being about The Weeknd:

Lyrics: “New York back in August / 10th floor balcony”

Selena kicks off the song with the lyrics, “New York back in August / 10th floor balcony. Smoke is floating over / Jane and Greenwich street,” which seems to reference one of the “Wolves” singer and the Weeknd’s date nights in NYC. Back in August 2017, the pair was spotted dining at Zuma in Manhattan, which fits the date she’s describing.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, the singers were frequently jet-setting to New York together. Months before their August dinner date, cameras caught Selena and The Weeknd heading out of Rao’s restaurant. During their romantic evening, the “Wolves” singer donned a slinky silver slip dress, which she appears to pay homage to in the album art for “Souvenir.”

Lyrics: “Swimming in your eyes, in your eyes, in your eyes / Egyptian blue”

At first listen, this lyric might sound like a reference to Selena’s lover’s eye color, but one sharp fan theorized that it contains an even deeper meaning.

Taking to Twitter, the Selenator wrote, “‘egyptian blue’ isn’t about the color of someone’s eyes. this color signified something very RARE. it was something never done before and a great accomplishment by the egyptians. she’s referring to how special her relationship with [The Weeknd] was.”

Lyrics: “Sunset Tower lobby / Waiting there for me”

Appearing to reference another one of their rendezvous, Selena sings, “Sunset Tower lobby / Waiting there for me / In the elevator / Fumble for your key.” In July 2017, the former loves were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles together and made their getaway in the same car.

In addition to connecting the dots with the locations provided, fans also noted that the nature of the song matched Selena and The Weeknd’s vibe as a couple. “Kissed in every corner, Presidential Suite,” the Disney alum continues. “Opened that Bordeaux from 1993.” After confirming that they were a couple, the duo constantly put their love on display with tons of PDA sightings.

As one fan put it, “it was obvious that Selena and Abel fell for each other hard and had a deep connection they were always hugging and kissing and showing each other affection and she seems to mention it a lot in this song.”