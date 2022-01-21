Here’s why you should never put milk in your scrambled eggs, according to me, an award-winning restaurateur.

Here’s why you should never put milk in your scrambled eggs, according to an award-winning restaurateur.

SCRAMBLED EGGS are a common breakfast item, and we all believe we know how to make them, right?

Some of us prefer to cook our eggs in the microwave, while others prefer to do so in a saucepan.

Many of us will use a knob of butter and a glug of milk in ours.

Putting milk in scrambled eggs, on the other hand, is a ‘cardinal sin,’ according to a top chef.

Although most scrambled egg fans swear by a generous splash of milk for perfectly creamy eggs, it appears to do more harm than good over time.

Adding more dairy to the dish, according to Dan Joines, the proud owner of several award-winning London restaurants, ruins the overall flavor and should not be done.

“Never add milk to your scrambled eggs – it dilutes the flavor and makes them more likely to turn out rubbery,” the food expert warned.

“It’s always butter for me,” says the narrator.

Before you crack your eggs, check to see if your butter is golden, not brown.

“Continue to stir over medium to low heat.

“Keep moving and folding them with a spatula until they’re slightly runny but still bound together.”

Luke Selby, another chef, swears by this theory and would never put milk in his eggs.

Luke, who works at the Hide Restaurant in London, claims that adding milk to scrambled eggs is never a good idea.

“Putting milk in your scrambled eggs is a cardinal sin,” he insisted.

“It just makes them soggy, like school dinners,” says the narrator.

Please accept my apologies if you are currently feeling personally attacked by the chefs.

Instead of milk, use a spoonful of butter to make scrambled eggs that are not only delicious but also the perfect consistency.

