Here’s Why Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo Is Sparking Gigi Hadid Engagement Rumors

Is Zayn Malik getting ready to pop the question to Gigi Hadid?

The One Direction alum sparked engagement rumors this week after debuting his latest tattoo, which many speculated hinted that a proposal was imminent.

Located on his arm, Malik had an excerpt from Kahil Gibran‘s poem On Marriage, a popular piece that celebrates love is often read at weddings. “Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone,” the tattoo reads, which can be seen in a picture shared by jeweler George Khalife. “Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Once the “PILLOWTALK” singer’s ink went viral, fans of the parents-to-be were quick to celebrate on Twitter. “zayn and gigi were really like ‘we have to save 2020,'” one fan said of their rumored engagement. Another chimed in, adding, “I’m sure they got married in secret.”

Pointing out that Malik has professed his love for the poem in the past, the Zayn Malik Updates fan account shared a screenshot of an old post’s of his from May 2019, which featured the excerpt he had inked.

News of Malik’s new tattoo comes days after it was revealed that he and Hadid were expecting their first child together. Confirming that they have a little bundle of joy on the way, the model gushed over her and her longtime love’s newest addition during her virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said. “Especially during this time. It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Before her heartwarming announcement, Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid addressed the pregnancy news in an interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, telling the outlet, “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Hadid has been vocal about wanting to start a family in the past. Speaking with i-D magazine, she said, “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”