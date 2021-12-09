Here’s Your First Look at Comedy Central’s South Asian-Led Film “Hot Mess Holiday” (Exclusive)

The holidays are going to be a shambles.

Hot Mess Holiday premieres on Comedy Central this holiday season, with a predominantly South Asian cast led by stars and producers Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal.

The film begins when Melanie (Chandra), an overachieving young banker, is abruptly dumped by her cheating fiancé, Rishi (Ritesh Rajan), during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited best friend, Surina (Jindal), is determined to help her get lit.

They embark on a wild holiday adventure across Chicago with their outrageous crew, but their messy antics put their entire team in danger when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond.

Melanie (or Mel) discovers she’s been duped at the worst possible time, in front of her family and friends, in this first look at the holiday film, which ET exclusively premieres.

Rishi’s alleged business trip was a complete fabrication.

He was with the other woman in Bali at the time.

To make matters worse, he described it as “the best month of [his]life,” and he’s flying out to be with her in Los Angeles.

Rishi says, “I’m sorry,” and tries to make amends a few moments later.

However, the harm has already been done.

Mel screams angrily and embarrassment as she takes out her (understandable) frustration on Rishi.

“I despise you! You betrayed me! F**k you!”

Watch an exclusive preview of Hot Mess Holiday below, courtesy of ET.

Punam Patel, Kunal Dudhekar, Chris Geere, Desmond Chiam, Nik Dodani, Richa Moorjani, Titus Burgess, Chris Parnell, Aparna Nancherla, Ravi Patel, and Lilly Singh co-star alongside Kal Penn in the film.

On Saturday, December 7th, Hot Mess Holiday will premiere.

7 p.m., 11 p.m., 11 p.m.

Comedy Central airs at 8:00 p.m. (ETPT).

