Thanks to Peloton, he’s still alive – and Ryan Reynolds Delivers the ‘Unspoiler’

﻿‘And Just Like That…’ Thanks to Peloton, he’s Alive – and Ryan Reynolds Delivers the ‘Unspoiler’

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton took And Just Like That… explosive spoiler from Sex and the City on a new kind of ride

In a new ad, Big (Chris Noth) and Allegra (Jess King), the instructor

Peloton went on the defensive after the first episode of And Just Like That… caused the company’s stock to plummet, branding the brand as the Grim Reaper.

Peloton claimed to be in the dark about how their fitness cycle would be used in the show, so it responded with an ad that not only brought back a main character, but also incorporated Reynolds, who has a tumultuous history with the company.

During the first episode of the revival series, Big has a heart attack and dies after his thousandth Peloton ride.

The series’ decision to kill off the character shocked and outraged fans (and Peloton).

Particularly now that Big and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) have finally found happiness.

After Peloton’s stock plummeted and cardiologists were forced to explain that the bike was not a lethal weapon, the company decided to rewrite Big’s fate.

Big and his favorite Peloton instructor Allegra are shown in front of a roaring fire in the Peloton ad “He’s alive.”

She compliments him on how good he looks.

He responds that he is in great shape.

He’s in such a good mood that he wants to go for another ride.

He responds, “Life is too short not to.”

As the camera fades and the voiceover explains, “he’s alive,” they can both be heard laughing.

Reynolds provided the voiceover for the Peloton commercial, joking that it was the series’ “unspoiler alert.”

Big’s death was kept a secret for a long time.

But, because the show is on Netflix, news about the first two episodes is accompanied by a “spoiler alert.”

Warning: this is a non-spoiler.

“And then the world was reminded,” Reynolds said, “that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation.”

“He’s alive,” she added.

“To new beginnings,” Peloton replied to Reynolds’ tweet.

The speed with which the ad was created impressed some fans.

Especially considering Peloton’s ability to bring together the stars as well as Reynolds in just four days.

Peloton’s and Reynolds’ relationship…

