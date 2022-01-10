“He’s Just So Good to Look At,” Amy Adams admitted of Henry Cavill.

“He’s Just So Good to Look At,” Amy Adams admitted to objectifying Henry Cavill.

It may be difficult for some to resist Henry Cavill’s allure and Hollywood good looks.

This includes Amy Adams, who has been spotted admiring her Man of Steel co-star on multiple occasions.

Adams felt compelled to apologize for her actions.

Throughout Zack Snyder’s films, Amy Adams had the opportunity to work with Henry Cavill on multiple occasions.

However, around the time of Batman V Superman, Adams admitted to staring at the star a little too long.

Adams expressed her feelings about seeing her co-star shirtless in an interview with Marie Claire.

“It was like, ‘Put on a robe please, and make everyone feel less bad about themselves,'” she recalled in between shots.

Despite her desire for Cavill to dress up, Adams found him attractive.

She confessed, “I objectified poor Henry.”

“At one point, I had to apologize to him.

“I swear I’m not that pervy,” I say.

However, Adams wasn’t the only one who couldn’t take his gaze away from The Witcher’s star.

Her family, it turned out, had a difficult time diverting attention away from him.

“Our [five-year-old] daughter likes to look at him… we’re just a creepy family,” Adams joked.

As Lois Lane and Superman, respectively, Amy Adams and Henry Cavill had a lot of intimate scenes.

The Enchanted star couldn’t believe her own reaction when she saw Cavill shirtless in one scene.

According to the Daily Mail, “Henry had to take his shirt off and I didn’t know what to do.”

“I was just sitting there and he looked like that, so I kissed his stomach.”

Adams quickly admitted that she had no idea what she was thinking when she took the photo.

So much so that she had to apologize to Cavill for the act yet again.

“It was the strangest [thing]– why would I make that decision in that moment? I was mortified, and I was like, ‘Henry, I’m so sorry,'” she explained.

Adams didn’t kiss a co-star for the first time in Batman V Superman.

In the Oscar-nominated film American Hustle, Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence lock lips.

The kiss, however, was not in the script and was entirely Adams’ idea.

“Well, I believe Jennifer made a significant contribution.

I came up with the following…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.