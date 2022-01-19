Hetty Receives an Unexpected Visitor From Her Past in a Ghosts Sneak Peek

Sam and Jay enlist help to open a massive vault in this exclusive Ghosts clip, only to discover the corpse (and ghost) of Hetty’s husband.

Here’s where you can see the unexpected reunion.

At Woodstone Manor, a new ghost has been introduced.

In this behind-the-scenes look at the Jan.

Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) ask Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), the late lady of the estate, to assist them in unlocking her late husband Elias’ impressive-looking vault in the episode 20 of Ghosts.

Hetty’s first suggestion, her wedding date, falls flat.

Her next wild guess was her and Elias’ maid’s birthdates.

While the combination works, Sam and Jay, who are accompanied by spirits Pete (Richie Moriarty), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), and Trevor (Asher Grodman), quickly discover that the vault contains no riches.

“Damn it!” exclaims Jay.

“There’s nothing in this place,” says the narrator.

However, as the video quickly reveals, Jay isn’t entirely correct, as the vault previously housed robber baron Elias’ body and ghost.

“Sweet lord, I’m finally free,” Elias says as he emerges from the vault, played by Veep alum Matt Walsh.

We don’t blame Elias for asking, “Who are you people?” when he’s surrounded by a Scout leader with an arrow through his neck, a 1920s jazz singer, a pantless stock broker, and a literal Viking.

Elias isn’t completely befuddled, as he quickly recognizes his wife, much to her chagrin.

“How are you not rotting in hell?” she asks her husband, amusingly.

He snaps back, “Good to see you too.”

Meanwhile, still inside the vault, Sam tells Jay about everything that’s going on, despite the fact that he can’t see ghosts.

“Hey, where’s all your gold, man?” Jay asks bluntly after learning that a robber baron has just popped out of their safe.

Jay, you’ve asked a good question.

It’s a good point.

The unexpected reunion is eventually overshadowed by the arrival of living guests.

“I’m just going to stay here with the corpse and all the ghosts,” Jay observes.

“It was just a joke.”

“Slow down, Sam.”

In the exclusive clip above, see the hilarious scene for yourself.

Thursdays at 9 p.m., Ghosts airs.

CBS, 8:00 p.m. ET

