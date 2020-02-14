HGTV Features First Throuple on House Hunters

Just when you think you’ve seen it all on House Hunters, a show that has produced close to 2,000 episodes, enter Brian, Lori and Geli, a throuple in search of their dream home in Colorado.

“A throuple is three people in a relationship,” Lori explained in the introduction of the episode.

In the Wednesday, Feb. 12 episode, “Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs,” the trio were looking for a home to satisfy their polyamorous needs and to accommodate Brian and Lori’s children. This is the first time the HGTV series has featured a throuple.

Brian and Lori married in 2002 and have two kids, ages 10 and 12. “I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual, and interested in women and men. And so, we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives,” Brian told the cameras.

The couple said they met Geli in a bar and fell in love. They then entered into a committed relationship in a ceremony attended by the children.

“I didn’t plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically,” Geli said.

After a commitment ceremony in Aruba and with Brian’s new job, the family decided to move somewhere with a view and landed on Colorado Springs. Geli said she hoped the new home would be a fresh start as a big family unit.

“The past four years, I’ve been living in Lori and Brian’s house, so buying a house together, as a throuple, will signify, like, our next big step as a family of five rather than all four of them plus me,” Geli said.

In a statement, HGTV said, “We feature all homebuyers and living choices.”

House Hunters is an inherently social conversation-driving show, so having a throuple on it really got the commentary going. Author Roxane Gay tweeted about her excitement and interest, and ultimately concluded, “Great episode!!!! Educational.”

Some viewers embraced watching the trio search for a house.

While other viewers were a bit more snarky. “that awkward moment when you’re a throuple but can only afford a $500k house #househunters,” one user tweeted.

House Hunters airs weeknights, 10 p.m. on HGTV.