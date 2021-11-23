Hidden Spider-Man and Morbius Easter Eggs Found in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Special Feature

Something is brewing between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Marvel Characters Universe.

Despite both of his films taking place in a Sony-owned franchise, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is now technically part of Disney’s MCU, as seen in the closing moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Now, a new special feature from Let There Be Carnage has been released, detailing some of the Easter eggs found in the sequel, including two that appear to reference other Spider-Man characters.

Venom’s recreation of what was seen in Cletus Kasady’s (Woody Harrelson’s) jail cell contains the Easter eggs.

A spider can be seen weaving his web in one corner of the drawing, with the words “Fearless and thus powerfull [sic]” scribbled nearby.

A bat is drawn in the other corner, next to a saying that reads, “The true tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”

Take a look at the featurette below.

Since a new deal between Marvel Studios and Sony was announced in 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased a possible crossover with the Sony franchise.

“I’m not going to talk about rumors or speculation about what might or might not happen with characters Marvel Studios hasn’t yet brought to the screen, but I’ll say what I’ve always said, having worked at Marvel Studios for 20 years: I wouldn’t dismiss anything.”

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Feige said.

“When, how, and where remains to be seen,” he added.

Any rumor you read online could happen tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,

Sanford Panitch, the president of Sony Pictures, has also confirmed that the two franchises will cross over at some point in the future, possibly during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The executive previously told Variety, “There actually is a plan.”

“I think it’s becoming clearer for people where we’re going now, and I think even more will be revealed when No Way Home comes out.”

In theaters now is Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

What other Spider-Man characters would you like to see made into a live-action film? Let us know in the comments section or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt about all things MCU!

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Special Feature Reveals Hidden Spider-Man and Morbius Easter Eggs