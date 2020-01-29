High-flying couple reveal they shed a combined 12-stone after ditching takeaways

A high-flying couple who swapped junk food binges for marathons and veggie-packed meals HAVE dropped six dress sizes and shed 12 stone between them.

Bex Topping, 47, and her partner Beth Rocha, 38, from Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, overhauled their takeaway dinner lifestyle after Bex, then 16st 3lb, was told a hormone imbalance, which caused her hair to fall out, was made worse by her size 22 frame.

The couple both decided to take on the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, because a ‘sceptical’ Beth also hoped to shed some of her 16st 8lb weight.

Beth, who works in financial services, said: ‘I had got so used to being overweight, it never crossed my mind that I could one day be a healthy size. It felt too late to turn it all around.

‘When Bex mentioned she was starting the 1:1 Diet, I was sceptical at first. I’d tried so many plans in the past – why would this one be different?

‘But I spoke to my own doctor and figured it would be easier if we tackled it together.’

Bex, who has now quit her high-flying corporate job to become a 1:1 Diet consultant, also returning to university to study health, nutrition and exercise, stressed that it is never too late.

She said: ‘My main piece of advice for other people is never to think you can’t. If you want change enough, you will find a way to be strong and make it happen.’

After struggling with her weight for as long as she could remember, over the years, Bex recalled slimming down a couple of times with the help of various plans – only to regain all the weight, plus some more.

Working long hours only aided and abetted her reliance on quick-fix junk food and calorific snacks.

She said: ‘I was working in the corporate world and under a lot of stress, so I’d grab a takeaway for dinner at least three or four times a week.

‘Or, Beth and I would have meals out instead of cooking at home. Something had to give.’

Meanwhile, Bex was also battling a hormonal imbalance that, by 2018, saw her start to lose her hair.

According to the British Institute of Dermatologists, female hair loss can be caused by a combination of hormonal factors, including when androgen – or male hormone levels (which women also have) – are elevated.

Sick of feeling sluggish, that summer she saw her GP, recalling: ‘The doctor explained that the problems I was having with my hormones may ease if I lost some weight.’

So, she began the 1:1 Diet, sharing her plans with Beth, who, though wary at first, decided to join her.

In August 2018, the couple, who were finalists in the 1:1 Diet awards in November 2019, went together to their first meeting – and have not looked back since.

Beth said: ‘As I was still sceptical, I wanted to know as much information as possible. But at that first meeting, every question I threw at the consultant was answered.

‘The amount of support we got was phenomenal, and the weight soon began to fall away.’

As the pounds melted away, the couple also found the confidence to begin exercising.

Beth continued: ‘I have always loved cycling, but I stopped when I got big. I felt too self-conscious to be out on the road, wearing Lycra.’

By 2019, the pair had reached their goal weights and Bex is now 10st 7lb and Beth is 10st 6lb, while they both wear a size 10 to 12.

‘We got to the stage where we had no clothes – everything was too big,’ said Beth. ‘We gave away bags and bags of stuff to charity.

‘Clothes shopping now is completely different. Before, I would hide away and avoid mirrors, only going to certain shops. Now, I can go wherever, and buy things I actually like.’

As well as cycling, Beth has also taken up running, tackling 5km, 10km and half marathon races alongside Bex, who is even set to take on the Brighton Marathon in April.

Now, rather than sinking, exhausted, onto the sofa with a takeaway, the couple dedicate their free time to exercise – running, hiking and cycling in the great outdoors.

Bex said: ‘Exercise makes me feel so much better – and stops me overeating.

‘We’ve made great new friends through our running club too. This hasn’t been just about losing the weight – we’ve overhauled our entire lifestyle.

‘Finding 1:1 has even given me the confidence to give up my own job to become a consultant myself, which I did in March 2019. I’m determined to keep the weight off, not just for me, but to set an example to my clients.

‘I think they found it inspiring to see someone who was once where they were, but has changed everything after finding a plan that works for them.’

These days, while the couple enjoy the occasional treat, most of the time they start the day with fresh fruit, before going on to eat veggie-packed meals cooked from scratch, as well as 1:1 Diet snacks, which they have for protein after workouts.

Echoing her partner’s sentiments, Beth concluded: ‘The flexibility with the 1:1 Diet Plan is fantastic. They understand that life does happen and help you to adjust accordingly.

‘The benefits have been amazing. Not just physically, with the weight loss, but in terms of confidence, too.

‘I had become a hermit, coming home from work, grabbing a takeaway and eating it in front of the TV – only to do it all again the next day.

‘But now, life is completely different, so I would say to anybody else wondering what things would be like if they were able to change – don’t just think, do.’