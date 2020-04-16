High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

Calling all Wildcats! There’s about to be a reunion of epic proportion.

Days after much of the cast of the beloved High School Musical franchise, along with director Kenny Ortega, got together for a Zoom chat that had the whole world talking, everyone–and we do mean everyone–is proving that they’re still all in this together as they band together for a special performance during ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, airing Thursday, April 16. And naturally, they’ll be singing the franchise’s anthem “We’re All in This Together” from the safety of their own homes.

Joining Ortega for the performance are Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, as well as members of the casts of The Cheetah Girls, The Descendants, Zombies and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And while Zac Efron was added to the roster too late to join the performance, Ortega told Deadline that the actor will share a special message during the program instead. “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” the director explained. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

Before we reunite with the East High gang on the small screen, check out how they’ve changed over the years and find out what they’ve been up to!

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.