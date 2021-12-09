Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, claims her husband suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and describes a confrontation with a reporter.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, is refusing to be “intimidated and silenced” by the actor’s Rust controversy.

Hilaria revealed that her husband suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and shared video of a confrontation with a reporter outside their home.

Hilaria also posted a lengthy message with the video, expressing her desire to speak out “not only for my family, but for those who have been hurt before me,” and explaining that change happens.

“My husband has ptsd, and he’s had it for a long time, but it’s now worse than it’s ever been.

Some people take advantage of him by poking him, trying to rile him up, and messing with his mind,” Hilaria wrote.

“It works every now and then.”

I make an effort to repel it.

This is a good illustration of what I’m talking about.

His joy is palpable.

We’re literally telling him we don’t consent, but he believes he has the right to do so.

This is not acceptable behavior. It is an attempt to generate news.

“Not news to cover.”

She described how they were just walking down the street when the reporter noticed them and began filming them in order to get a reaction.

When he saw them, the man’s eyes lit up, Hilaria said.

She wrote, “He tried to talk to us, but we refused.”

“He turned around and began following us down the dimly lit street.”

I begged him to please stop and leave us alone several times.

I started filming right away.

He snickers and enjoys his annoyance.”

“Some news is made in a shady manner.

It isn’t breaking news.

It’s all about the money.

They’ll twist, manipulate, and invent because they know they’re perceived as ‘news’…they have ‘credibility,’ while we don’t,” she continued.

“They can shame, humiliate, and silence us…People believe you have an extra gene or some kind of knowledge from being famous in some way to be able to deal with this.”

No, we don’t.

I’m not built in a unique way.

When it comes at me, I have no idea how to handle it.”

“I want all of your followers to get ready for my new book, GO F*** YOURSELF It’s about cancel culture,” Alec wrote in the comment, adding, “And I love you.”

“So gross and embarrassing,” wrote Alec’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

Yes, there was.

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Says He Has PTSD and Shares Confrontation With Reporter