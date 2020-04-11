Hilaria Baldwin Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy Following Miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin is bumping along again.

The 36-year-old yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin posted on her Instagram Story early on Saturday a mirror selfie of herself sporting a baby bump, several days after she announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s fifth child again, via a video of herself measuring their baby’s heartbeat with a fetal doppler.

“I’m so pregnant tired,” she wrote hours later. “The smallest boys are napping. I gave in and let Carmen and Rafa have iPad time. Desperate for siesta.”

Hilaria and Alec share daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1.

Hilaria announced her latest pregnancy a little more than four months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage while she was four months along, her second pregnancy loss in a year, after expecting a baby girl.

Hilaria has not revealed the sex of her and Alec’s upcoming child.

It is estimated she is the second trimester of her pregnancy. An at-home fetal doppler can usually start to pick up a baby’s heartbeat at the end of the first. Also, soon after her Instagram announcement, Hilaria told E! News, “it’s past the point of where I lost the last one. The marker was last week.

“We both are not people who would have expected to have so many kids,” she continued. “If we didn’t think we were doing well as parents or couldn’t afford to have these kids, we wouldn’t have them. We are very conscious of our family without overwhelming the system.”

“There can definitely be overwhelming times, but at the same time, going through something like now and realizing we have built-in play dates all the time,” she said. “During a time that is so lonely, our kids can go in the playroom together and play with each other. The fact that we are doing it together, I am so grateful for. Whatever your life story, there will be pros and cons and positive and negatives and I feel like I am very grateful.”