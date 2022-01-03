Hilaria Baldwin posts a hopeful New Year’s message with a photo of her husband Alec Baldwin and their children.

Hilaria Baldwin isn’t going to let negativity get the best of her or her family.

Hilaria Baldwin posted a happy family photo on Instagram on Saturday to welcome in the new year, which included her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their six children.

“According to reports, the year 2022 will be perfect.

“It must be about time, right?” Hilaria captioned the photo, which shows the parents seated among their adorable children, which include daughters Carmen, 8, and Lucia, 1, as well as sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1.

“I had a whole post and year planned around the best year ever.”

Then I got scared–what if more terrible things happen, and I can’t make everything work out for everyone?” Hilaria continued in her blog post.

“Then I realized that my way of thinking was the issue.

Life is by its very nature flawed.

It’s beautiful and tragic, happy and sad all at the same time.

There will be no magic: it will simply be good.

Because we know how many of us will give up and throw in the towel if it isn’t.”

“How we ride the ups and downs of life’s waves will determine our quality of life in part,” she added.

“How we look after ourselves and each other.”

Because of this, Hilaria has decided to “dedicate this year to kindness.”

“Kindness nurtures others as well as the world we live in and pass down to our children.

“The kindness well will never run dry-IF we keep filling it with our will, action, and determination,” she wrote.

“The average person isn’t very vocal about the good things we think and feel.

We just go about our daily lives, not pausing to perform random acts of kindness.

Imagine if we made it a point to be kind to one another.

It is free, and we all possess the ability to be kind.

When I hear something nice, it fills my heart and aids in the dissolution of negativity.”

While Hilaria acknowledged the existence of bullying and online trolls in general, she focused her message on those who want to make a difference.

