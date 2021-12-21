Hilaria Baldwin Responds to Police Pulling Her and Alec Over in the Hamptons

Reports that Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin were stopped by cops in the Hamptons have been debunked.

She’s going to tell her side of the story.

Hilaria Baldwin has spoken out about her recent roadside run-in with cops, blaming it on paparazzi.

Following reports that Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, had been pulled over by cops, Hilaria took to Instagram to claim she was the one who flagged down a cop to ask for assistance after being pursued by paparazzi.

“I drove around with Alec and [daughter]Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me,” Hilaria wrote, adding that “one of the people harassing us in such an ugly way got out and started screaming at the police and at me.”

He claims he is at work and I am obstructing his progress—apparently because I refuse to let him abuse me and my family.

He had to move [his]car because she forced him to.

She advised me to seek help whenever I needed it.”

“So he takes the photos and claims I was pulled over,” says the driver.

She continued, “Where I was driving around looking for someone to help me.”

“Once again, I’m making stuff up.

As I previously stated, the NYPD will pursue me further for speaking out, which may exacerbate the situation, but, as I previously stated, I will not remain silent while you harm others.”

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) shared a post on her Instagram account.

She made similar comments on her Instagram story, explaining in a tearful video that she can’t stay silent when people make up stories about her.

“It’s obscene the amount of stuff they’ll just do!” Hilaria wrote in the story posts, referring to the ongoing legal investigation into Alec’s film Rustback’s fatal shooting in October.

“Aren’t your facts enough for your clicks?” she continued.

“Do you have to go around harassing people in the hopes of finding more drama?”

“I was asking for help from you chasing me in a car,” Hilaria said in a video of the paparazzi she claimed were harassing her.

“In front of our house, he drives back and forth.”

“Notice how he’s not looking down the road?”

