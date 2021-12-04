Hilaria Baldwin says they’ll ‘honor’ Halyna Hutchins after the fatal shooting because she doesn’t want to “lose” her husband Alec.

Her man’s side.

After Alec Baldwin’s first in-depth interview since the tragic Rust shooting, Hilaria Baldwin expressed her continued support for him with an emotional tribute.

“‘I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you,’ were the only words that came to mind when we found out Halyna had died,” the 37-year-old author of the Living Clearly Method wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on Friday, December 3.

“I remember repeating that phrase to myself.

The heinous loss, the torture endured by her family, and you, my husband, all contributed to this unimaginable nightmare.”

On the set of the western film Rust in New Mexico in October, the actor, 63, was given a prop gun.

He was told the gun was unloaded, but it had a live bullet in it.

The bullet struck director Joel Souza, injuring him, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Our public life brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark,” Hilaria continued, adding that she was afraid of Alec sharing too much with the public. Hilaria married Alec in 2012.

“I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve witnessed your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, and your soul in unbearable pain,” she explained.

“I’m not sure how much a single body and mind can take.”

“I don’t want to let you down.”

Nonetheless, during a primetime ABC special on December 2, the 30 Rock alum gave his side of the story.

Alec, who starred in and produced Rust, admitted to George Stephanopoulos that he didn’t pull the trigger and isn’t sure how the gun misfired.

He also claims that he is not responsible for the tragedy.

During the tell-all, the Emmy winner admitted, “I might have killed myself if I felt I was responsible.”

“I’m not saying that casually.”

Alec, on the other hand, admitted to being haunted by Hutchins’ death.

“I’m having dreams about it all the time now,” he explained.

“I go about my business and get things done.”

Then, at the end of the day, I collapse.

I’m on the verge of collapsing emotionally.”

In her tribute to her husband, Hilaria said she was “proud” of her six children (Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 15 months).

