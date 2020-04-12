Hilaria Baldwin shows her growing baby bump on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin shows her growing baby bump in a pretty new Instagram photo.

The 36-year-old yoga teacher and wife of the 62-year-old actor Alec Baldwin in a flowing white nightie smiled and posed sideways while holding her stomach in the Saturday mail.

Last week, Hilaria revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram video that shows her bare stomach and allows fans to hear the baby’s heartbeat. “Sound up … I’m going to let the baby speak because I don’t have the right words to express how we feel about that sound,” she wrote. “I just got great news that everything is fine and healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share that with you. Here we go again.”

The Baldwins share four children: daughter Carmen (6) and sons Rafael Thomas (4), Leonardo Angel Charles (3) and Romeo Alejandro David (1). Alec is also the father of Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger (24).

Already in November Hilaria suffered a miscarriage after four months, her second within seven months. She has spoken extensively about her desire to give Carmen a sister. The couple have not yet announced the gender of their unborn child.

“After the last experience, I really dream of giving her a sister someday,” Hilaria told People. “And who knows? Maybe this is the last baby I have and maybe there is another one. I don’t know exactly yet. I don’t want to plan too much anymore. A healthy baby is such a blessing.”

Earlier this week, Hilaria shared an Instagram photo of Alec with all four kids cuddling on his lap. “This is like a dream come true,” he said as James Taylor’s “Our Town” plays in the background.

In March, the couple told Howard Stern how to raise four children in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, saying they would rather protect them from serious details.

“We’re not talking about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Alec said to Stern. “There’s no point in contaminating them with fear and so on. We want them to be children and to enjoy their lives and enjoy their day, and that’s it.”

Hilaria added: “Children are smart and absorb more than you think. They keep talking about “what is the corona, what is this corona?” But it’s interesting because they’re not stressed out about it. “

