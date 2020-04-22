Hilarie Burton Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to “Electric” Jeffrey Dean Morgan

It’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s birthday—and his wife Hilarie Burton wins the award for sweetest tribute.

On Wednesday, the Walking Dead star rang in his 54th birthday and his longtime partner took to social media to honor him one his special day.

“It is my husband’s birthday,” she began. “There’s a whole heap of people out there who love @jeffreydeanmorgan. He’s a person who is electric, dynamic. He laughs hard and can curse a blue streak, and has a heart bigger than most. He takes on responsibility and fights for others, and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn’t rest…he’s the pony that our kids hop on. He’s the cuddler of donkeys. He’s the dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and makes a table or art or mountains of firewood.”

“But to me,” she continued, “he is the only person who’s opinion matters. I met him when I was 26, and he saw me for who I wanted to be. And then he kicked down every obstacle to get us here. Happy Birthday, Jeffrey. You make everything better.”

Along with the touching caption, Burton also shared photos of the actor, including adorable snaps of him with their two children.

The most recent few years have been particularly good for the longtime couple as they welcomed their second child, daughter George, in 2018 and tied the knot the following year.

While they only recently became husband and wife, their love story has spanned 10 years.

“We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything,” the actress wrote on Instagram in October 2019. “Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad.”

