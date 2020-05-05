Hilarious interior design fails will left you wondering how people could think it was a good idea

A hilarious Instagram account is shocking the internet with the very weirdest and wackiest house design fails found on the market by real estate agents..

While some agents put time and effort into making houses look their best before they put them up for sale, the US-based Instagram account Terrible Real Estate Agents collects pictures of those who do a very bad job.

The account has everything, from creepy masks and dolls hanging in a bizarre living-room, to a room acting as both a bathroom and kitchen by containing an oven as well as a shower.

Some pictures were collated in a hilarious online gallery by Bored Panda.