Hilarious quarantine signs from people who didn’t let the coronavirus lockdown dampen their spirits 

While a third of the world is believed to be on lockdown, it’s only natural that tempers start to fray after weeks cooped up at home.

And when venting over the phone or on a video call just isn’t enough, people from around the world have chosen to express their frustration by posting signs outside their homes, which have been collated by BoredPanda in a hilarious gallery.

One of the signs, pasted on a family’s window in Columbus, Ohio, read ‘uninstall 2020, it’s got a virus,’

Meanwhile, a spouse whose patience had reached its limits in Lisbon put a ‘husband for sale’ sign hanging on their balcony.

Although borne out of frustration, at least they offer some laughs at a time of uncertainty.