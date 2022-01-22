Hilary Duff Channels Her Inner Disney Princess and Sings ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Hilary Duff Honors Her Disney Roots With a Cover of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Hilary Duff delivers glitz and sass with her vocals.

With a fun Encanto moment in one of her recent Instagram posts, the How I Met Your Father star embraced her Disney roots.

Before belting out the animated film’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Duff, 34, flaunted her stylish ensemble, hair, and makeup.

“It’s important to have some glam and some Encanto.

Anyone else just blurting this out at random times? I’m in need of assistance.

“It’s taking over,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Duff is seen in the slideshow wearing a see-through black shirt with white polka dots and a feathered skirt.

In the last slide, there is a musical moment.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpassed Frozen’s “Let It Go” as the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film since 1995 this week.

Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) shared this.

KELSEY DEENIHAN FISHER (@kdeenihan) shared this.

Duff has been promoting her new Hulu show, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.

Following the failure of the Lizzie McGuire revival, the actress revealed that HIMYF had fallen into her lap and she had no choice but to jump on board.

Sophie is played by Duff, who will be telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future.

HIMYF, like the original, transports viewers to 2022, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless possibilities.

“I am so attracted to parts that are extremely relatable, and this one happens to touch on just trying to find love in this world that we live in with all the options that there are, and how hard it is to meet someone face to face, and the fact that she has this lovely friend circle that comes together in a strange wacky way,” Duff told reporters during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“It was all very appealing to me.”

Kim Cattrall, who plays a younger version of her character, was also mentioned by her.

“It felt overwhelming, and I wondered aloud, ‘Am I worthy?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)