Hilary Duff chose a home birth for her second child and says she’d do it again.

Hilary Duff has had an incredibly successful career for someone who began her career as a child actress.

Duff has had steady work for almost her entire working life, from her early Disney projects like Lizzie McGuire to her indie years in films like According to Greta to her modern-day career renaissance with shows like Younger and How I Met Your Father.

The star is now an adult with three children of her own, and her comments about how she handled one of her pregnancies have piqued fans’ interest.

Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their second daughter, Mae James Bair, into the world on March 24, 2021.

Hilary Duff and her family chose to give birth at home, as she revealed in an Instagram post announcing the event.

The actress made a personal decision based on previous statements.

“Hilary has always wanted to experience a home birth and felt it was right for baby No. 2,” an insider told E! News about the experience.

3 because they do not intend to have another child at this time.”

Overall, everyone seemed pleased with the decision, including her other two children, who are said to adore their baby sister.

Duff, too, didn’t make this decision lightly.

In fact, with her first daughter, Banks Violet Bair, she’d already had a home birth.

This decision was first discussed by the star on Dr.

Informed Pregnancy is a podcast hosted by Elliot Berlin.

She discussed the challenges and joys of giving birth at home in this video, which was recorded just ten days after her daughter’s birthday.

Despite the frustrations of long intervals between contractions and the stress of the late-night delivery, she found the experience to be rewarding overall.

This was especially evident when her daughter, who was only a few minutes old at the time, reached up to hug her while she was holding her in her arms.

Duff also mentioned how nice the whole thing was in the same podcast, even saying she “would totally do it again,” which she has now done.

According to the previous insider quote, she and her husband appear to have no plans for more children, but it’s not hard to imagine they’ll continue the tradition with baby number four…

