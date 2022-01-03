Hilary Duff has been chastised for allowing her 3-year-old daughter Banks to ride in the car of her Younger co-star without a car seat.

Hilary Duff was chastised for allowing her 3-year-old daughter Banks to ride in her Younger co-star’s car without a car seat.

Molly Bernard, an actress, posted a video of Banks in the back of a moving car.

Banks told Molly, 33, that she’s “drop dead gorgeous” in an Instagram video posted late Sunday night.

Molly and Banks were also seen taking selfies in the back of the car, as well as a video of RuPaul Drag Race contestant Alyssa Edwards saying, “I don’t get cute.”

“I’m utterly stunning.”

“You heard the girl @[email protected] @hilaryduff @matthewkoma next up: backrolls,” Molly, who co-starred with Hilary on Younger, captioned the photo.

Fans slammed Hilary and Molly for allowing Banks to ride in a moving vehicle without a car seat shortly after the actress shared photos and videos.

“She’s adorable, but shouldn’t she be in a booster seat?” one person wondered.

“Why isn’t she safely strapped in?” said another.

“Where’s her car seat???” said a third person.

“This is against the law,” a concerned fan commented.

It’s child endangerment, and I’m hoping the cps will look into it.

“What a pity kid.”

“It’s against the law for her not to be in a booster until she is eight years old. It could kill her. This is not about people minding their own business…it’s about seriously endangering this child’s life,” another person wrote.

Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma have two nine-month-old daughters, Banks and Mae.

Mae James Bair was born in March, and she shared the news with her family in a sweet black and white photo captioned, “Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21.”

Hilary revealed her pregnancy in October 2020, after keeping it a secret for months.

With ex-husband Mike Comrie, the Lizzie McGuire actress has a nine-year-old son, Luca.

Hilary has previously been chastised for her parenting choices, including her response to Molly’s recent video.

Hilary shared a sweet photo of Mae smiling at the camera on her Instagram Story after she got her ears pierced back in November.

“Yes, I pierced her ears today,” she wrote.

I’m looking forward to the internet labeling me a child abuser once more.

“Less should be done.”

The singer’s caption alluded to the backlash she faced in 2019 after she pierced her older daughter Banks Violet’s ears at the age of seven months.

“She has enough hair for a…,” the How I Met Your Father star said of Banks while sharing a photo of her at the time.

