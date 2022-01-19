Hilary Duff jokes that she can’t seem to get away from her songs because her daughter wants to hear them.

Hilary Duff jokes that she can’t get away from her songs because her daughter insists on hearing them.

Hilary Duff was a teen idol in the 2000s.

She rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, and her hit songs “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean” helped her achieve stardom.

Duff is now a mother, and her children are old enough to appreciate her music.

Her daughter, she revealed, frequently requests to listen to the songs she has recorded.

Luca (born 2012), Banks (born 2018), and Mae (born 2021) are Duff’s children.

Duff gave birth to Luca while she was still married to her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

From 2010 to 2015, Duff and Comrie were married, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Duff’s current husband Matthew Koma is Banks and Mae’s father.

Duff and Koma started dating in 2017 and married the following year.

‘So Embarrassing,’ Hilary Duff says of her 3-year-old daughter Banks forcing her to listen to her own music in the car. https:t.cowqbGB3UZjS

Hilary Duff Was ‘Frustrated’ By Her Inability To Shake Lizzie McGuire’s Image

This year, Banks will turn four years old, and he is developing a taste for music.

Duff recently revealed that Banks is a fan of her 2015 album, Breathe In.

Let out a sigh of relief.

Duff told Cosmopolitan, “I can’t get away from it because my three-year-old was exposed to it.”

“We get in the car, and I have to listen to my own music because my daughter is screaming, ‘I want ‘parks, I want ‘parks.'”

“I’m rolling up to her preschool, and she’s like, ‘Why do you turn it off? Why do you turn it off?’ Like, girl,” Duff continued.

I’m not going to your kindergarten blasting my own music.

It’s so humiliating.”

Banks isn’t the only one who wants to hear Duff’s songs.

Many fans are hoping for more releases from her in the future.

“I’m not working on music right now,” Duff told Cosmopolitan, “but I’ve been talking to my husband about getting into the studio and stretching the muscles a little bit.”

I really want to, but I need some time to figure out what I’m saying, what type of record I’m making, and who I’m making it for.

But I do want to.”

Being a mother is a full-time job, and with three young children, Duff’s life can become quite hectic.

She’s a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.