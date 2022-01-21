Hilary Duff missed a TV appearance because she forgot to zip up her dress.

Hilary Duff forgot to zip up her dress for a TV appearance.

Hilary Duff isn’t fazed by a little zipper snafu.

Prior to her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 34-year-old actress casually brushed off her wardrobe malfunction.

Just before her interview on Tuesday, January 18, the star of How I Met Your Father took to Instagram Stories to flaunt her sassy ensemble.

From the front, she appeared effortless cool and flawlessly primed, but the backside was a different story.

Duff, dressed in a sheer ENZA COSTA polka dot mesh top and a fringe midi-length skirt from The Attico, said, “I’m gonna be on Seth Meyers.”

Despite the fact that her outfit was a ten out of ten, the Lizzie McGuire alum kept things real.

She joked in the next slide, pointing to her undone zipper, “Don’t even have to zip up my dress.”

Meyers was completely unaware that Duff was prioritizing her comfort over her style thanks to the show’s virtual set up.

“Let me just say this: you haven’t aged a day,” said the 48-year-old talk-show host.

“I had a lot of hair and makeup to help with that, but I definitely have,” Duff said.

Kelsey Deenihan, a makeup artist, and Nikki Lee, a hairstylist, both from 901 Salon, collaborated with her.

The final look included a deep side part with beachy waves and soft-meets-smoky eye makeup.

Duff’s long tresses are the result of some serious extensions she had put in earlier this month.

“Glam with the bestest — it’s been so much fun doing press for HIMYF — my heart is full and it feels so good to be out in the world promoting something I’m so proud of… with this giant mane,” she joked, displaying her impressive length.

The star, who now has some extra tresses to play with, has been dishing out a slew of stunning looks in the last week.

Duff wore it all, from beach waves and loose hair to Old Hollywood glam.

Her style is no different.

Working Disney Channel star.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Whoops! Hilary Duff Tuned in for a TV Appearance Without Zipping Up Her Dress