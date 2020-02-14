Hilary Duff Teams Up With Matthew Koma For First Music Release In 4 Years

They’ll never let you go!

Hilary Duff has returned to music, this time with her man, Matthew Koma. The newly married couple dropped their cover of Third Eye Blind‘s “Never Let You Go” on Wednesday. The song was made in collaboration with producer RAC and in tribute to Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins, whom Koma said on his Instagram he’s a huge fan of.

The song also comes with a lyric video, making it a fun and glorious return for the Lizzie McGuire star, whose last music release was her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

As Luca and Banks‘ mom wrote on Instagram, “VOLUME UP! It’s a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks(dreams) he’s best friends with Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs ….. @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true. Out today!!!”

As Koma wrote in his own post, “One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it’s because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here’s a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac.”

While the couple had teased the song’s release on Instagram last week, they recorded it back in December.

On Dec. 14, the Younger star posted a selfie of her and Koma (who’s the lead singer of band Winnetka Bowling League) in a music studio that got fans super excited. The post didn’t reveal what they were recording, but following that selfie, a Duff fan account on Twitter shared a video from RAC’s (given name André Allen Anjos) social media that played a clip of the track. In it, “Never Let You Go” is clearly heard.

And now, the song is finally here!

This release is just another addition to Duff and Koma’s exciting year. They celebrated their daughter’s 1st birthday in October, got married on Dec. 21, went on an African safari for their honeymoon in January and now they officially have music out together.

Here’s hoping this musical duo continues to release fun tracks like this one!