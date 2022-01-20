Hilary Duff Teases the Lizzie McGuire Reboot’s Plot

After revealing the plot for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which Disney killed in December, Hilary Duff has fans dreaming of what could’ve been.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot is everything you’ve dreamed of, but it may never come to fruition.

Hilary Duff revealed the plot of the Lizzie McGuire revival that never was in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, saying that the show would’ve picked up at a difficult point in Lizzie’s life.

“My character was moving back in with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her,” the actress explained, “and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, ‘I need to pivot because everything I thought was was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30.’

‘What the f–k is going on?’

People were perplexed as to why Disney canceled the show after Hilary shared these new details.

“The Lizzie McGuire reboot could have been something great andamp; special andamp; RELATABLE to so many young adults today,” as one fan put it. “Old andamp; new fans alike were excited to see this character back again.”

But, according to the star of How I Met Your Father, not all hope is lost.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Hilary explained, “and there’s a time and a place for everything.”

It simply wasn’t her time.

I’m still getting asked about it.

All it does is re-energise the fact that people still want it, which is wonderful.

It’s neither dead nor alive.”

Hilary confirmed that Disney had canceled the series in December 2020 due to creative differences, after an initial reboot announcement in August 2019.

She stated at the time that the cast and crew had “done their best” to make it work, even requesting that the show be moved to Hulu, as the company had done with the series Love, Victor, but they were unable to do so.

“It only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world,” Hilary later said, adding that as much as she wanted to give fans what they wanted, she couldn’t compromise on her vision for Lizzie.

Despite the fact that Hilary is not reprising her role as Lizzie, she is the star of yet another reboot.

The actress made her screen debut as Sophie in…

