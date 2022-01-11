Hilary Duff was on the Bachelor for a reason.

Hilary Duff, an actress and singer, made an appearance on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor during a group date.

Duff got her start on Lizzie Maguire as a child actor, and she now stars in How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother.

Hilary Duff shared a photo of herself with The Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, on Instagram just days before the episode aired last night.

Her caption read, “Back on the dating scene….. sort of.”

“Who will be the lucky recipient of a rose?”

On (hashtag)TheBachelor, I got to assist Clayton in his search for love — a career high!!!

Contestants on The Bachelor group date were surprised and delighted to see Hilary Duff, and several screamed with delight as they turned the corner of a Beverly Hills mansion to see Duff waiting for them.

“We love you!” Cassidy Timbrooks exclaimed.

Duff informed the women that they would be throwing a birthday party for a young girl named Maya, and that they would need to bake a cake, dress up as clowns, blow up balloons, and construct a dollhouse.

Timbrooks, on the other hand, shifted her focus to Echard and refused to help plan the party.

“Fuck the kids,” Cassidy declared.

“I can’t wait to rub elbows with Hilary Duff and my man Clayton.”

Timbrooks spent most of her time with Echard rather than working on the dollhouse she was supposed to be assisting with.

“I try to spend as little time as possible around you small people,” she told the partygoers.

“I’m not here to throw a kid’s birthday party,” Timbrook added, looking at the camera.

Timbrooks later dropped the cake before Maya could blow out the candles and spent more time talking to Duff than the kids.

“I see what Cassidy is up to,” Hilary explained.

“She’s got her sights set on the prize.”

I doubt it will win her any friends here, but I doubt she cares.”

Despite her lack of interest in the children, Echard presented Timbrooks with a group date rose and told him, “You’re showing that you’re here for me and also opening up tonight, that meant a lot to me.”

Mara Agrait was in tears after the group date rose, and Timbrooks addressed the camera, saying,

“They should be afraid of me,” says the narrator.

Fans of Bachelor Nation were treated to a special guest appearance by none other than Hilary Duff.

One Twitter user wrote, “The fact that the women were more excited to see Hilary Duff than Clayton… because same it’s Hilary Duff.”

“The girlies screaming over Hilary Duff is actually something I can relate to,” said another.

