Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Epically Calls Her Out Over “Misleading” Instagram Post

Hilary Duff‘s husband Matthew Koma isn’t a fan of her latest post.

The musician hilariously called out the Lizzie McGuire alum after she shared a picture of him on Instagram. In the post, Matthew can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his car sporting a pair of black latex gloves. To applaud the Winnetka Bowling League frontman’s cleanliness, Hilary captioned the photo, “Huz keeping it clean.”

Poking fun at the Younger star, Matthew commented, “Misleading post. This was when you wanted to play ‘Medical Exam’ on our third date in the Wahoo’s Fish Tacos parking lot.” Understanding where Hilary was coming from, he added, “I GET why you think this made sense to post, given today’s hygiene climate. But come on.”

Instead of responding to her hubby, Hilary shared some much-appreciated footage of the couple’s daughter Banks, 16 months, enjoying some trampoline time on her Instagram Stories. Trying to get the hang of it, the former Disney star captured all of the toddler’s adorable fumbles as she ran across the trampoline.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Hilary, Matthew, Banks and Hilary’s son Luca, 8, have been doing their part by social distancing. Earlier this week, she shared a sweet snapshot with her youngins from one of their hikes.

“Nice fresh air with my sunshines,” she captioned the pic. “Looks like we won’t be able to do this for a while with the new rules. If we all follow faster the quicker things can go back to normal. We are on day 10 over here. Love, health, and dry ass hands too all.”

While chatting with Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, the mom of two opened up about how her family has been doing. After explaining that she’s been loving getting to spend more time with Matt and the fam, Hilary admitted that doubling as a full-time mom and teacher has been hard to juggle.

“And unfortunately, it’s under really terrible, sad circumstances, but we’re trying to look at this time as a gift and be positive,” she shared. “But that doesn’t mean every moment is like that because I literally want to pull my hair out being a teacher now, especially a teacher that’s suffering with no Wi-Fi trying to, like, you know, stay on top of assignments and join morning meetings.”

Hilary added, “It’s insane but, you know, everyone’s in the same boat right now. So, I guess, we’re capable and we’re able and this is what it is right now.”