Hilary Swank pays homage to her late father in an emotional New Year’s post.

Hilary Swank paid tribute to her late father in an emotional New Year’s post.

Hilary Swank reflects on her heartbreaking loss in 2021.

On Friday, the actress revealed that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, passed away earlier this year.

Swank posted a photo of herself and her father smiling for the camera on Instagram just hours before the New Year began.

“It was a big year for me, and I know it was for a lot of people.”

She wrote, “I’ve been off my phone and social media for a few months due to a tremendous personal loss.”

“In October, my Dear Father crossed over to the other side.”

Swank revealed that she and her father had “a rather unique relationship” because she was his “sole caregiver after a lung transplant seven years ago.”

“During this time, I grew incredibly close to him, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together.”

He will always be one of my favorite people, and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” she said.

“However, in this physical loss, as painful as it was, I was reawakened to the truest sense of living once more.”

It has reconnected me to my true self by helping me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and return to.”

Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) shared a post.

Swank explained that her father’s death and the lessons she’s learned from it have “helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day.”

As well as always being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and, as a result, to my father.”

Swank ended her tribute by sending a message of hope and inspiration to those who read it.

“I hope that whatever trials and tribulations you all have experienced on your life journey this past year have brought you closer to your truest essence and have helped guide you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need,” she wrote.

“This is a team effort for all of us.”

I adore you all and am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this group.

Many Blessings and Peace to you in all of your forms.

‘

Her father died on October 1st, according to his obituary.

1 at Westwood’s UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.