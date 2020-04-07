his career, his hits, his wife … Back on the singer’s life

Florent Pagny has been one of the essential faces of the French music scene for more than thirty years. Portrait.

Recognized singer, confirmed actor … Florent Pagny has been part of the French musical landscape for over thirty years. “Knowing how to love”, “And one day a woman”, “My freedom to think”, or “Where I will take you”, several of his titles have become classics. In total, he has sold more than 15 million records. Florent Pagny was born on November 6, 1961 in Chalon-sur-Saône, in Saône et Loire. It was there that he grew up, with his mother, Odile, secretary, Jean, his father, who sold vignettes and his three brothers and sisters. Very early on, Florent Pagny became passionate about music and decided, at just 16 years old, to leave his family to settle in Paris.

And Florent Pagny’s biography is rich in decisive encounters. In the capital, he then meets the famous head-hunter of show biz, Dominique Besnehard. The latter offers him the chance to take his first steps in cinema. He landed roles and played in “La Balance” by Bob Swaim, “Fort Saganne” by Alain Corneau or in “Inspecteur Labavure” by Claude Zidi. In 1987, Florent decided to turn to song. He writes the song “Anything”, a manifesto against drugs. The 45 rpm, produced by Gérard Louvin, was a huge success (1 million copies sold) and remained at the top of the top 50 for 26 weeks. In 1988, he repeated the feat with his new single, “Let us breathe”. The following year, Florent Pagny won a music victory in the “Male Revelation of the Year” category. In 1990, he released his first album, “Merci”. The singer is rewarded with a gold record with more than 100,000 copies sold.

However, the sudden notoriety, the money, her relationship with the young singer Vanessa Paradis and her title “Presse qui roule,” earned Florent Pagny a growing unpopularity with the media. He will be boycotted for 4 years. In 1992, he released his second album, very autobiographical, “Realist”. Success was mixed and Florent Pagny faced personal and financial problems. The artist is at the bottom of the wave.

“Remain true” is Florent Pagny’s third opus and places 1994 as a year of newfound peace. Jean-Jacques Goldman writes to him “Are you following me?” and “If you want to try it,” two huge hits. A year later, “Bienvenue chez moi” was released, a compilation containing three new songs, including “Bienvenue chez moi” (1.5 million copies). In 1997, exiled to Patagonia in the south of Argentina, the singer released a new album, “Know how to love”. The signatures are prestigious. We find, Erick Benzi, Zazie, Art Mengo, Pascal Obispo, Jacques Veneruzo, Jean-Jacques Goldman … Despite the artist’s tax adventures, the disc was a commercial success with 1.4 million copies sold. Florent Pagny is logically rewarded with the victory of the music for “Best male artist”. Then the records, the tours and the changes of looks are linked: “Ré-création” (1999), “Châtelet les Halles” (2000), “2” (2001), “Ailleurs Land” (2003), “Baritone “(2004) and” Abracadabra “(2006).

Caught by the taxman, on January 27, 2005, he was sentenced for “tax fraud”. November 2007, Florent Pagny finally feels ready to interpret the one he considers a master, Jacques Brel. He chooses eleven songs from the Belgian singer’s repertoire and delivers a self-portrait opus, “Pagny chante Brel.” During the production, we find the guitarist Daran and Yvan Cassar, pianist and talented arranger. The singer interprets Brel with sobriety accompanied by a philharmonic orchestra. To date, he has given a unique performance at L’Olympia on December 1, 2007, to a conquered audience. In 2010, he released the album “Everything and its opposite” in which he found Pascal Obispo with whom he sang in duet. In 2011, Florent Pagny went on an acoustic tour to celebrate his 50th birthday. Since 2012, he has coached the program “The Voice, the most beautiful voice”. In 2013, released the single “The walls bearers”, first extract from the album “Aging with you”, entirely composed by Calogero. The album was certified diamond disc in July 2014.

On November 22, 2019, Florent Pagny unveiled his ninth studio album, dubbed “Love life”. “After having brought his legendary good humor to the side of the lyric, Cuba and” cult “titles of his life, Florent Pagny returns to basics,” one promised in a press release. A new record and a return to the stage? This is what fans of the singer are now wondering, who hope to be able to applaud Florent Pagny again in concert. But at the time of writing, no tour has been announced. We will have to wait a little longer!

For many years, Florent Pagny has never hidden his hostility against the Victoires de la Musique, its organizers and what they represent. However, in 2020, the singer surprised everyone by agreeing to become the honorary president of the ceremony, which celebrates February 14 his 35 years. In several media, Florent Pagny loudly shouted his aversion. In 2014, when he was not named to the Victoires de la Musique, he launched in the columns of Télé Loisirs: “Les Victoires? Without me! It’s a bit of a job. Me, I live in music, but I do not belong to this milieu. I do not take the lead! I do not belong to any lobby, no family. I am never there. I am not the kind of artist who makes them dream “, he declared to Télé Loisirs. And to add: “This is why I never find myself cited anywhere. The success of esteem, me, it does not move me forward. From there, I frankly prefer what happens to me and above all that they do not invite me especially! “

After breaking up with Vanessa Paradis, Florent Pagny met a young Argentinian woman of 25 years old, Azucena Camano, during a dinner in 1993. The latter is a model, painter and creator of a brand of organic beauty products. Together, the couple have two children: Inca, born March 17, 1996 and Aël, born May 26, 1999. Florent Pagny and Azucena Camano married in 2006. The singer will dedicate his album “Vieillir avec toi” to him. “We are a karmic couple,” said Florent Pagny on the set at 8:30 pm on Sunday by Laurent Delahousse. “Our destiny was made to meet and accompany each other just to return from where I was, from the hole and to surpass myself,” he added.