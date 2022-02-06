His daughter is ‘in agony’ and throwing up on the floor as a result of her father’s innocent lunchbox error.

After accidentally putting hot sauce on his daughter’s school sandwich, a father left her in “agony” and vomiting all over the floor.

The man explained his mishap on Reddit’s Today I F**ked Up forum, explaining that he was making lunch for his daughters and wife, who “can hardly taste anything unless they’re on the extremes of their flavor.”

“Well, it’s my job to get the kids ready for school, make lunches, get them dressed and out the door to catch the bus, and then I go to work,” he wrote.

“Because my wife was working an early shift on this particular day, I decided to make her lunch as well.”

“For all three lunches, I made ham sandwiches, two regular sandwiches for my daughter, and one sandwich with THE LAST DAB spread thickly on both sides of the sandwich.”

“I packed them all up in baggies.”

He went on to say that The Last Dab is a three-million Scoville hot sauce created by a YouTube channel that “sets your whole body on fire.”

“Around 11:30 a.m. today, I received a call from my oldest daughter’s teacher saying she was in excruciating pain, had vomited all over the floor, and was being assessed in the nurse’s office,” he continued.

“I knew what I did right away, so I left work and rushed to the school.”

To help her, I stopped at a gas station and bought some whole milk and thick milk chocolate.”

When he arrived at the school, the nurse had already deduced what had happened and lectured him on “the dangers of spicy food for young children, and I could have caused some damage.”

“I agreed, and while comforting my daughter, I just let her go off on me,” he wrote.

He also told the principal about the situation, who “wanted to fill out an incident report.”

“He recognized that mistakes happen, but he also stated that this mistake could have been much worse,” he said.

“I concurred once more.

“I’m mortified.”

His wife agreed with him that he was a “huge moron,” and he and his other half “had a bit of a laugh with my two daughters over it.”

“Since then, my daughter has recovered, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson: don’t make radioactive sandwiches near food for your kids!” he concluded.

In the comments section of the post, readers were left in fits of laughter as others shared similar experiences.

“When I was a kid, my grandmother made a poisonous sandwich and told me not to eat it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.