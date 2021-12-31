His family shares details from the preliminary coroner’s report days after Jean-Marc Vallée’s death.

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family shares details from the preliminary coroner’s report days after his death.

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family is revealing what they’ve learned from a preliminary coroner’s report, less than a week after his untimely death.

Days after Jean-Marc Vallée’s untimely death, new information about his death has surfaced.

On December 14, the beloved filmmaker, who directed Wild and Dallas Buyers Club, as well as the first season of Big Little Lies, died “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

His rep confirmed that he was 25 at his cabin outside of Quebec City, Canada.

After receiving a preliminary coroner’s report, Vallée’s family is now sharing what they’ve discovered.

While the report “could not establish an exact cause” of Vallée’s death, the family said in a statement obtained by E! News that it confirms that his death “was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” The family also said that more in-depth investigations are underway.

Vallée’s sons Alex and Emile said, “Our father was a generous man, deeply human, and who lived life to the fullest.”

“He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many people and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the honor of working with him, loving him, and appreciating his craft.”

Many of Vallée’s friends and colleagues paid tribute to him on social media after learning of his death earlier this week.

Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Vallée on Wild and Big Little Lies, wrote in a December letter, “I will always remember you as the sun goes down.”

27 photos on Instagram.

“I’m on the lookout for the light.”

In Oregon, on a mountain.

In Monterey, at a beach.

Assuring that we all experience a little magic during our lives.

Until we meet again, Jean Marc, I love you.”

On the same day, Nicole Kidman, Witherspoon’s BLL co-star, posted an Instagram tribute to their friend and director.

“It’s difficult to imagine someone as alive, active, and present as Jean-Marc being gone.”

“He was at the center of my creative universe, and I can’t overstate his significance to me,” she captioned a series of photos of Vallée.

“Not only was Jean-Marc responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness, and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me,” she added.

“Those nights filming above the clouds will always be special to me…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy