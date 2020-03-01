Hispanic Society of America, a story of hidden secrets and treasures

The history of the Hispanic Society of America is inextricably linked to that of Archer M. Huntington. You can not talk about the one, of its rich backgrounds (paintings, various objects, maps, books …), without portraying its founder, even with shallow brushstrokes, as the Granada-born painter José María López did at the time Mosque. Archer M. Huntington was born in New York in 1870 and in 1908 he has fulfilled his great dream: to open in his hometown, epicenter of the industrial and financial development of the time, a museum and a library where to keep the funds he treasured for culture Hispanic, his great passion since he read, being a boy with just twelve years, a book about gypsies settled in this “exotic” bull skin.

Over time he learned our language from the hand of a teacher from Valladolid and it was then, with full knowledge of the cause, in 1892, when he decided to undertake a trip through Spain covering the same route that followed El Cid centuries ago, from Burgos to Valencia. Such detail is not, at all, trivial; The character becomes one of his referents, to the point that his second wife, the artist Anna V Hyatt, sculpted the equestrian portrait of the hero of the Reconquest that still today presides over the Plaza of the Hispanic Society.

Snob and patron

Of course, Mr. Huntington was a snob and patron of the time with very well-defined obsessions and who was lucky when he inherited his father’s fortune, the founder of the Central Pacific Railroad railroad company, at age 30 and from the Newport shipyards. The gates of heaven were opened to collect everything that was put forward without cutting it until it created this Hispanic Society that we know today and that brings together the most important collection of Hispanic art in the world, in quality and quantity, beyond our borders.

The elegant Beaux Arts-style building stood on a large plot of land located in the Upper Manhattan of New York. More than a century has passed and, of course, that splendor of yesteryear today becomes a certain decadence, a phantasmagoric, almost sacred crypt air. It should be remembered that currently that area (north of the city of skyscrapers, on 155th Street), past Harlem, is not part of the route of the great New York museums (MoMa, Met, Guggenheim …), which makes the number of visitors that the institution receives do not do justice to the legacy that hides between its walls. In 2011, a malicious comment published in the pages of “The New York Times” came to affirm that “the pictures win in number to visitors.” Absurd comparative.

Specialists Appointment

For this reason, and for other reasons that have more to do with the outdated conditions of the building (without air conditioning, poor lighting, old furniture …), it does not appear in the album of artistic “selfies” that you must keep on your mobile everything Globalized tourist worth his salt. There are more specialists and scholars who approach to their doors. However, their expectations may also be frustrated, because the Hispanic Society has been practically closed to lime and song since 2017, when renovation work on the original building began that involves changing the entire roof, whose old roof is Copper, for glass, and renovate the interior. The estimated amount to defray the reform rises to more than 100 million dollars, and all of it, as in American culture, has to come out of private pockets, donations: small, medium and large; from the neighbors of the corner to the companies of ringorrango. Hence, the works are extended over time more than expected, and two more years of waiting are still estimated.

The responsible architects are not part of the walk of fame, they do not sign up for the discipline’s stardom, although some add in their curriculum the reform of another venerable New York institution: the Frick Collection, two steps from Fifth Avenue and from Central Park. The Selldorf Architects, Beyer Blinder Belle and Reed Hilderbrand studios have assumed the responsibility of rejuvenating the headquarters of the Hispanic Society to make it habitable, both for its treasures and for the potential visitors who want to approach there.

All this history, and all these characteristics, mean that their funds have hardly been disclosed over decades. The fact that a few years ago the Prado Museum exhibited more than 200 works of the total stored there – that shows about half a million people visited it – did nothing but whet our appetite, put on long teeth. Attentive to the figures that manage the funds of the Hispanic Society: 18,000 pieces of Hispanic art in total that go from the Paleolithic to the twentieth century; To this we add the 250,000 manuscripts and 35,000 (including 250 incunabula) books from the library. If we add photographs, drawings, sculptures, furniture, decorative objects … the final sum reaches 500,000 pieces. As you can see, the eager collector of Archer M. Huntington is not only summed up in his well-known passion for Sorolla. It was he who made the Valencian painter one of the most international and sought-after artists of the time in the United States and Europe. Laugh at the contemporary phenomena of Jeff Koons or Bill Viola, of the endless queues at the doors of museums, of art as a mass spectacle.

Roaming

Huntington already invented it with Sorolla, to whom he organized an exhibition in 1909 that reached 150,000 visitors. Then, I would commission the fourteen murals on types and customs of Spain that dress one of the most photographed and spectacular spaces of the institution. In fact, it is the only room that can be visited today upon request of an appointment. Inenarrable is the moment when you open, turnkey, the door of heavy wood that protects this “safe”, this chamber in which time seems stopped and one can imagine for a moment that Mr. Huntington awaits you to take A tea or a whiskey.

Sorolla’s phenomenon also wanted to be repeated with Zuloaga, but that exhibition did not create the same curiosity of the public of the time. In search of this lost curiosity among tourists and other visitors, the centennial institution is embarked. Claims are not lacking: works by Goya, Velázquez, El Greco, Zurbarán, Murillo, Rusiñol, Anglada Camarasa, Nonell … An endless list of jewels of our history that await you finally find a definitive accommodation in the new spaces of the Hispanic Society Museum and Library (its name now, longer and updated). Meanwhile, the works continue to travel around the world. Now, a sample with them has just been inaugurated in Houston. .