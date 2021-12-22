Hoda Kotb Debuts a Hair Makeover, Calling It a “Happy Accident”

Hoda Kotb, 57, debuted darker brunette hair on Tuesday’s show, a drastic change from her previous light-colored locks.

Although her hair looked fabulous, Kotb told Sheinelle Jones, her guest co-host on Hoda and Jenna, that the color was a “happy accident.” The TV veteran was preparing to see her entire family for the holidays and decided to do a keratin treatment — a semi-permanent hair smoothing method — but her hair turned “fire engine orange” after three hours of the treatment.

“I was like an orange Q-tip,” she recalled, clearly horrified. “There was something funky with the chemicals,” she added.

However, before the morning show, Kotb and the show’s hairstylist awoke at 3:15 a.m. to fix her color.

“She just started putting stuff on it,” she explained, smiling. “It’s dark brown now, so that’s the way it is.”

“And that’s it.”

While Kotb remained composed during her hair crisis, she told ET in October 2020 that her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, also stood by her side during the pandemic.

“In our time together, we haven’t experienced any major tragedies.”

And it was a trying time.

“And I realized in that moment that he’s rock solid in a crisis,” she told ET at the time.

“For example, he doesn’t create problems that don’t exist; instead, he learns to deal with what we have.”

He is concerned about our health and safety, not about X and Y.

He takes good care of you, but he’s also the right person for the job.

And I believe I made the best decision possible.

And that’s a good feeling because you never know, but you hope you did.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Hoda Kotb Debuts Hair Transformation, Calls It a ‘Happy Accident’