Hoda Kotb Goes Dark After a Major Hair Mistake on the ‘Today Show’

Every weekday morning, Hoda Kotb can be found on the Today Show, but on Dec.

The NBC co-host was spotted with a new look by 21 viewers.

When Kotb went to get her hair done, she apparently had quite a dyeing disaster.

Kotb told viewers and guest co-host Sheinelle Jones that she wanted to look put-together for her family’s arrival.

“I decided to do that keratin treatment I like to do today because my whole family is coming,” Kotb said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

“It just takes the frizz out, so I’m like, ‘I’ll do that early, I’ll be there.'”

The Today host, who usually wears her hair in intertwined blonde and caramel strands, revealed that what she ended up with was a “happy accident.”

Kotb was blown away by the finished product after having her hair done by her stylist.

“Three hours later, I woke up and it was like fire-engine orange – like Bozo orange,” Kotb said, attributing the color to a chemical reaction and praising her stylist, who she described as “amazing.”

“I looked and thought to myself, ‘What happened?’… I believe it was something strange with the chemicals.”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of the ‘Today Show’ discuss their first jobs after college graduation.

Jones thought Kotb was exaggerating about the results of her hair process, so the NBC anchor held up a Kleenex box to demonstrate the shocking color of her hair.

“It reminded me of the orange on the Kleenex box,” Kotb said.

“I was an orange Q-tip,” she said.

Thankfully, the mother of two was able to get an early-morning (as in 3:15 a.m.) redo on set by her stylist and is now a brunette.

“She just started putting stuff on it, and it’s dark brown now,” Kotb explained.

“There you have it.”

The color mayhem was documented on the Today Show’s Instagram account, which included praise for Hoda Kotb’s mahogany mane.

“Bye-bye, blond highlights!” read the caption alongside a photo of Kotb before she changed her hair color.

“Goodbye, caramel undertones! @hodakotb has a chic new look! And we’ll be BRB because we’re about to hire our own hairstylist for this look.”

Many fans praised Kotb’s darker ‘do and expressed their hope that she would keep it.

A viewer commented, “Love, Love, Love the hair color!!!”

“It appears to be getting better…

