Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Nick Jonas, and Others Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Nick Jonas, and Others Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Nick Jonas, and Others

Thanksgiving celebrations were once again in full swing in 2021, after many celebrities chose not to spend the 2020 holiday season with their extended families and friends due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For many, including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who worked the event on Thursday, November 25, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season after a year without spectators.

Guthrie, 49, captioned a photo of her two cohosts, Hoda Kotb, 57, and Al Roker, on Instagram, “Thankful to spend Thanksgiving with these two!”

“It’s been ten years with the Macy’s Parade — time flies when you’re having a good time!”

“@macys we loved every second of it! NYC is BACK!!! Happy Thanksgiving,” the cohost of Today With Hoda and Jenna captioned one of her photos from the parade in New York City.

Guthrie followed up her parade coverage by wishing Jenna Bush Hager, a longtime friend and coworker, a happy 40th birthday.

She captioned an Instagram photo with the birthday girl, “Thankful always but doubly so today for this sparkler of a human.”

“Wishing you a happy 40th birthday, @jennabhager.”

Witney Carson, for one, couldn’t get enough of watching her 10-month-old son, Leo, enjoy his first Thanksgiving dinner.

“Pure happiness.”

“Pure happiness,” the 28-year-old professional dancer captioned a series of photos of her baby in festive pajamas sitting on her decorated table, which she shares with her husband Carson McAllister.

“Thankful is an understatement; I’m crying in the second photo.”

Nick Jonas expressed his gratitude for wife Priyanka Chopra while wishing fans a happy holiday from across the pond on Thursday.

Michelle Obama, on the other hand, commemorated the day by posting a photo of her and Barack Obama’s dog, Sunny.

Sunny and our entire family wish you a happy Thanksgiving,” the 57-year-old Becoming author wrote on Instagram.

“We wish you all a happy Thanksgiving, filled with gratitude for those you care about.

‘

Scroll through the gallery to see how celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving around the world:

