Hoda Kotb Tears Up on Today in Raw and Moving Moment

When Hoda Kotb cries, we all cry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Today co-host took to the airwaves as she does every day to deliver the news, these days with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie joining her by telecast as they practice social distancing. On Friday, the journalist was finishing up an interview with Drew Brees when the moment visibly struck an emotional chord with Kotb.

After discussing the New Orleans Saints quarterback’s $5 million donation to Louisiana amid the pandemic, Kotb, who worked in New Orleans in the ’90s, concluded the interview and was visibly overcome by emotion as she fought back tears while trying to continue with the show.

“I know it’s a lot, Hoda. I’m so sorry, hon,” Guthrie said, trying to comfort her on-air partner. “Take a moment. It’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear. I do. How about I read the tease, you want me to?”

“Yes, please,” Kotb answered with a mix of laughter and tears.

The moment was moving for many people watching around the country.

“Sending love your way Hoda. Don’t be sorry your emotion shows you are human and the love you have for others,” one fan tweeted. “Thanks for your genuineness and letting the world see your heart.”

“@hodakotb You are everything!!! This is so tough and I can’t imagine being in the front of everyone keeping it together,” a viewer weighed in. “You got this. And @SavannahGuthrie what a class act. You two are women supporting women personified.”

As another tweet read, “Just when I gave up on humanity, along comes Hoda.”

And just like that, we’re crying—and you will, too, after watching the Today clip above.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)